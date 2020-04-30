Lohan has been living in the UAE for the last six years

Lindsay Lohan Image Credit: Instagram

American actor and singer Lindsay Lohan has expressed her gratitude towards Dubai Police and the UAE government for their efforts in fighting the spread of COVID-19.

The ‘Mean Girls’ and ‘Parent Trap’ actress has been living in the UAE for six years.

She took to her Instagram account, @lindsaylohan, and wrote: “@uaegov @dubaipolicehq I wanted to thank the government of the UAE and the Dubai Police for their continued support during these uncertain times and keeping this country safe. Wishing everyone a blessed month and God bless.”

She also posted pictures wearing a facemask and gloves; she is seen interacting with members of the Dubai Police force. In one of the pictures, she is seen standing and saluting next to a Dubai Police vehicle, while in others she is next to police officials.

Lohan outlined some of the measures that Dubai has taken to keep residents safe and flatten the curve, such as requiring permits to leave their homes, and the ongoing sterilisation programme.