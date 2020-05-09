Transformation has reduced footfall by 99 per cent in times of COVID-19

An employee at work at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News archive

Dubai: All transactions and services via the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) can now be done online through smart channels, an official said on Saturday.

Major General Mohammad Ahmad Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, said all of their services had gone online as part of leadership directives for government services to become smart by 2021. Key services like entry permits, residency permits, establishment services, port services and violation follow-up as well as personal status services can all be done online through the comfort of a smartphone.

Major General Mohammad Ahmad Al Marri “GDRFA Dubai adopted the digital platforms as the best smart solution for all its administration operations to enhance customer happiness and provide services from any place,” said Al Marri.

“This digital transformation has enhanced the flexibility to adopt all the changes and circumstances especially with the spread of COVID-19. We continue to provide online services for the safeguard of the public,” he added.

Meanwhile, Captain Mariam Taeeb, director of the Administration Operations at GDRFA-Dubai, said the transformation of providing services through smart channels, has reduced the footfall to the headquarters by 99 per cent.

Captain Mariam Taeeb “We launched initiatives and projects to enhance the digital system. All services are smart and easy to reach. The digital transformation journey contributed to reduce the number of customers attending the department by 99 per cent. That has increased the productivity of our employees,” she said.

People can get the services by downloading GDRFA Dubai app on IOS and Android.

How to get answers for GDRFA services: