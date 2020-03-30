Dubai: All Carrefour hypermarkets in Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah have reduced opening hours.
The hypermarkets will now open from 8am to 8pm until the National Disinfection Campaign continues. The disinfection campaign will continue until Apri 5 with night movement restricitons from 8pm to 6am across the country.
Carrefour sent messages to consumers on Monday afternoon informing about the revised timing. The message also says that Carrefour Market stores, however, will continue to operate as per normal working hours.