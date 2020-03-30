The reduced opening hours apply until the National disinfection campaign continues

Dubai: All Carrefour hypermarkets in Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah have reduced opening hours.

The hypermarkets will now open from 8am to 8pm until the National Disinfection Campaign continues. The disinfection campaign will continue until Apri 5 with night movement restricitons from 8pm to 6am across the country.