Indian Consulate in Dubai raises awareness of Covid-19 to prevent its spread

Indian community in Dubai Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: The Indian Consulate in Dubai has issued an advisory to members of the Indian community in the UAE to spread awareness and help prevent the spread of Coronavirus/ Covid-19 in the community.

In its advisory posted on its website and social media channels, the mission has advised Indian expats to follow the Coronavirus Awareness Guidelines issued by the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention.

It listed the ways to prevent the disease and asked Indian expats to contact the local health authorities in case any medical support or information is required.

The consulate said it may also be contacted for further information and advised the members of the community to keep track of the mission’s social media accounts (Twitter:@cgidubai Facebook:@IndianConsulate.Dubai Instagram: india_in_dubai) for updates on the evolving situation.

“Separately, the Government of India has also issued advisories to its nationals to refrain from travel to China as well as all non-essential travel to the Republic of Korea, Iran, Italy and Singapore,” the advisory added.

There are more than 3.42million Indians living in the UAE according to latest official figures.

The UAE has so far announced 19 positive infections of Covid-19 which included one Indian national who had come in contact with a previously diagnosed patients. Five patients have already recovered.

Ways to prevent the disease

Avoid animals (alive or dead), animal markets and products that come from animals (such as uncooked meat)

Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Use a hand sanitizer, if soap and water are not available

Cover coughs and sneezes with tissues

Do not travel if you develop any illness symptoms.

Contact numbers for medical support or information

Ministry of Health & Prevention at 042301000

Dubai Health Authority at 800342