It is a cloudy start to the week with overcast skies and a chance of scattered rainfall in the coastal parts of the UAE. According to the National Center of Meteorology's daily weather forecast: "Partly cloudy to cloudy at times over the sea, islands and some Northern areas with a probability of light rainfall."
A detailed weather map indicates the possibility of light rainfall over the sea, islands and in coastal areas of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah. Some internal areas of Abu Dhabi may also receive light showers.
The NCM also issued a weather alert, warning motorists in Al Ain, of poor visibility due to fog, till 8:30am. "A chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over some internal and central areas until 8:30am on Sunday," warned to the NCM
Temperatures across the country see a dip. Today, maximum temperatures in the internal areas of the country are expected to reach 22-26°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 0-24°C, and 19-22°C in the mountainous regions.
Light to moderate winds are also expected due to this weather condition. The NCM forecast: "Moderate to fresh Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds especially over the sea, reaching up to 40-45 km/hr."
Relative humidity will be moderately high in the UAE's coastal and internal areas, hitting a maximum of 85 -80 per cent. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 70 per cent.
It's best to avoid beach trips, as the sea will be moderate to rough along UAE's coastline, the NCM has warned.
The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf, and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.