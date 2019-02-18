Dubai: Sahara Centre in Sharjah has released a statement in response to an article in Gulf News dated February 9 that stated a Filipina suffered a stroke after claiming her wallet was stolen inside the mall. Sahara Centre said that although Estrella Belaro may have lost her wallet, the headline stated her bag was taken by force, which is not the case. After going through CCTV neither security nor police were able to validate Belaro’s story. Belaro also had a stroke five days after the incident, but there is no evidence that connects the two incidents. Sahara Centre asked Gulf News to rectify the information published and said they were proud of their 24-hour security and did not take malicious claims that may damage their reputation lightly. Gulf News has since edited the story online.