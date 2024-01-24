French-born wildlife photographer Remi Vacher, based in Dubai, seamlessly combines his role as a cybersecurity engineer with his fervent exploration of nature's beauty. Remi aims to capture the diverse beauty of species, contributing to their preservation and inspiring others to appreciate and protect the rich biodiversity for future generations.

Oryx strolling on a sand dune in Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, Dubai. Image Credit: Remi Vacher
A mother’s love knows no bounds, even in the vastness of the desert, Mleiha, Sharjah. Image Credit: Remi Vacher
A camel moment with the backdrop of Fossil Rock in Mleiha, Sharjah. Image Credit: Remi Vacher
Arabian Red Fox discovering an intruder in front of its den, Al Qudra, Dubai. Image Credit: Remi Vacher
Color contrast with a gazelle enjoying the greenery of the desert, Al Qudra, Dubai. Image Credit: Remi Vacher
The flamingo ballet at Al Qudra Lakes, Dubai. Image Credit: Remi Vacher
The Oryx overlooking its desert area in Al Marmoon Conservation Reserve, Dubai. Image Credit: Remi Vacher
An Arabian Red Fox securely guarding the entrance of its den, Al Qudra desert, Dubai. Image Credit: Remi Vacher
Sunset time with a sand gazelle in Al Qudra desert, Dubai. Image Credit: Remi Vacher
Dubai Marina cityscape during one of those incredible winter evenings. Image Credit: Remi Vacher
When nature and urban life meet, a gazelle with the background of city lights at Nad Al Sheba, Dubai. Image Credit: Remi Vacher
Oryx crossing the popular Al Qudra cycling track at sunset at Al Qudra, Dubai. Image Credit: Remi Vacher
Winter’s wonders: A beautiful water pond after heavy rains in Fujairah. Image Credit: Remi Vacher
When the desert meets the rocks, it is called Fossil Rock, Sharjah. Image Credit: Remi Vacher
Remi Vacher

Instagram@remivcr

Remi Vacher, a French-born wildlife photographer based in Dubai