His Highness Sheikh Mpohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai said the business in the Cabinet is continuing as usual despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our business is continuing in the cabinet this summer because of the exceptional circumstances,” Sheikh Mohammed said onhis twitter account.

Sheikh Mohammed today chaired the first meeting of the Cabinet at the Presidential Palace after several remote meetings ..

It is also the first meeting after the last government formation

We blessed at the beginning of the meeting the historical achievement of the state by entering the era of nuclear energy and the space era by launching the probe of hope,” Sheikh Mohammed tweetrewd.

“ Our projects will continue .. The new government season begins from August and not September .. Our excellence is dependent on our permanent activity .. Our achievements are dependent on unending work teams ... And he who requests the honorable stature, underestimates sacrifices, ‘Sheikh mohammed said.

Sheikh Mohammed added, “We restructrurred a number of councils and issued a number of new appointments ... We discussed the government’s structure during the coming period .. and the most important new changes to keep pace with the priorities of the next stage,” he said.