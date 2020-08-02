1 of 15
A wildfire northwest of Palm Springs flared up Saturday, with evacuation orders for thousands of people as firefighters fought the blaze in triple-degree heat. | Above: In this long exposure photograph, firefighters monitor flames as they skirt a hillside near a residential area during the Apple fire in Banning, California.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 15
An unspecified number of homes were in the path of the flames but were not in imminent danger, CalFire captain Fernando Herrera told the Riverside Press-Enterprise.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 15
The blaze, which began as two adjacent fires, was reported shortly before 5 p.m. Friday in Cherry Valley, an unincorporated area near the city of Beaumont in Riverside County.
Image Credit: TNS
4 of 15
Flames leapt along brushy ridge tops and came close to homes while some 375 firefighters attacked it from the ground and air, authorities said. | Above: The 747 Supertanker makes a retardant drop on a ridge as firefighters continue to battle the Apple fire near Banning.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 15
The blaze, dubbed the Apple Fire, doubled in size overnight and is over 18 square miles. | Above: The Apple fire consumes a tree at the Oak Canyon Conservation Camp near Beaumont.
Image Credit: TNS
6 of 15
About 7,800 people have been told to evacuate over 2,500 homes, according to fire officials.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 15
Hundreds of people in foothill neighbourhoods north of Beaumont fell under mandatory evacuation orders.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 15
One home has been destroyed. Herrera said firefighters were having difficulty assessing the damage because the charred ground was too hot to walk on.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 15
The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning as Southern California found itself in the midst of a heat wave.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 15
The mercury hit 105 degrees (41 Celsius) in Palm Springs by Saturday afternoon.
Image Credit: AFP
11 of 15
The weather service said "dangerously hot conditions" were expected to continue into evening because of high pressure over the region.
Image Credit: AP
12 of 15
A firefighter stands next to a fire truck as flames flare at the Apple Fire in Cherry Valley.
Image Credit: AP
13 of 15
Firefighters are enveloped in smoke from the Apple fire as they battle the blaze at the Oak Canyon Conservation Camp near Beaumont.
Image Credit: TNS
14 of 15
Pasadena Fire Department firefighters perform structure protection as flames sparkle on a hillside behind a home during the Apple fire in Banning.
Image Credit: AFP
15 of 15
Firefighters are seen through heat from flames as they battle the Apple fire near Banning.
Image Credit: AFP