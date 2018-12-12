Sharjah: On December 1, a new tariff for taxis and buses was implemented in Sharjah, a senior official at the Road and Transport authority in Sharjah confirmed to Gulf News on Wednesday.
According to Sharjah RTA’s decision, the ticket fare has been increased on all bus routes. Bus passengers will pay an extra Dh1 to Dh3 depending on their trip; for example, passengers heading from Sharjah to Al Ain and Abu Dhabi will pay Dh33 instead of Dh30, while passengers heading to the other emirates will pay Dh32; trips to Umm Al Quwain increase from Dh15 to Dh17 and Ras Al Khaimah from Dh25 to Dh27 .
The bus fare from Sharjah to Ajman has been increased from Dh5 to Dh6, an official said.
Meanwhile, passengers on intra-city Sharjah routes will pay Dh8 instead of Dh7 and those who have Sayer cards will pay Dh6 instead of Dh5.5.
The minimum fare on a taxi trip has also been increased to Dh13.50 from Dh11.50, the official said.
The price hike was implemented on December 1.
“[An] extra Dh2 will be added to the meter fare at the end of the trip”, he said. Although the minimum charge in any trip will cost the commuter more, the starting fare will remain the same; Dh3.50 during the day and Dh4 during the night.