According to Sharjah RTA’s decision, the ticket fare has been increased on all bus routes. Bus passengers will pay an extra Dh1 to Dh3 depending on their trip; for example, passengers heading from Sharjah to Al Ain and Abu Dhabi will pay Dh33 instead of Dh30, while passengers heading to the other emirates will pay Dh32; trips to Umm Al Quwain increase from Dh15 to Dh17 and Ras Al Khaimah from Dh25 to Dh27 .