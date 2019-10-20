Dubai: Buckingham Palace has caught the attention of royal fans in the UAE by re-releasing stunning photos of jewellery gifted by the late Ruler of Dubai.
Shaikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum (1912-1990) presented the gift – an elaborate jewellery-set consisting of sapphires and diamonds set in gold – to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II in 1979.
Her Majesty was said to have “exclaimed in amazement” when she first laid eyes on the set.
According to Buckingham Palace, the jewellery pieces included a necklace, earrings and a brooch, which were all made by Asprey’s London.
Buckingham Palace also published several photos of the Queen wearing the eye-catching jewellery for a number of social functions.
“The Queen later had the set modified by converting the earrings and brooch into a bracelet and shortening the necklace by two hoops and converting those hoops into new earrings,” said the Palace on its official social media accounts.
A photo of the queen receiving a gold statue in the shape of a camel and two palm trees was also posted on its Instagram account, as the royal monarch could be seen with Mahdi Al Tajir (second from left), the first UAE Ambassador to the UK, as well as her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh (far left).