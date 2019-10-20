Photos of Shaikh Rashid Bin Saeed’s present has been going viral on social media in UAE

Queen Elizabeth wearing a jewellery set gifted by the late Shaikh Rashid Al Maktoum. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Buckingham Palace has caught the attention of royal fans in the UAE by re-releasing stunning photos of jewellery gifted by the late Ruler of Dubai.

Shaikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum (1912-1990) presented the gift – an elaborate jewellery-set consisting of sapphires and diamonds set in gold – to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II in 1979.

Shaikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum was the Ruler of Dubai until 1990. Image Credit: Getty

Her Majesty was said to have “exclaimed in amazement” when she first laid eyes on the set.

According to Buckingham Palace, the jewellery pieces included a necklace, earrings and a brooch, which were all made by Asprey’s London.

Buckingham Palace also published several photos of the Queen wearing the eye-catching jewellery for a number of social functions.

“The Queen later had the set modified by converting the earrings and brooch into a bracelet and shortening the necklace by two hoops and converting those hoops into new earrings,” said the Palace on its official social media accounts.

UAE gifts to Queen Elizabeth in 1979. Image Credit: Supplied