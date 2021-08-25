Dubai: A fire has engulfed a warehouse at Al Khabeisi area in Deira on Wednesday.
Photos sent by Gulf News reader showed thick black smoke engulfing the warehouse located along Abu Baker Al Siddique Street behind Al Khabayl Discount Centre in Al Khabeisi area.
Dubai Media Office tweeted that the fire broke out in a plastic materials warehouse. " Dubai Civil Defence teams are currently dealing with a fire at a plastic materials warehouse in Port Said area. No injuries reported from the incident," says the Media office tweet.
Dubai Police have cordoned off the area while motorists and other road users have been advised to take alternative routes.
Dubai Civil Defence Operations Room received a report stating that a fire had broken out in plastic warehouse in Port Said area in Deira. Firefighers the Port Said Fire and Rescue Center were immediately dispatched to the site to handle the situation.
More to follow