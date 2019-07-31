First Lieutenant Rashid Nasser Ali of Dubai Police in 2018 addressing leaders of the Filipino community during a workshop on human trafficking. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai Police are calling on all Filipinos in Dubai to attend a forum on Saturday (August 3, 2019) to help empower them not to fall prey to human traffickers, cybercrime and illegal drugs.

The Community Forum organised by Dubai Police and the Philippine Consulate-General on Saturday is open to Filipinos to educate them on the dangers of not knowing the laws of the land that could land them in trouble.

“The Consulate and Dubai Police are partnering once again to deliver crucial and important information to the Filipino Community in Dubai in order for them to understand rules, laws, regulations and policies of the UAE with respect to important concerns such as human trafficking, human safety, cybercrime and drugs,” Philippine Consul-General Paul Raymund Cortes told Gulf News.

“This collaboration is in line with the consulate’s vision to bridge and link its diaspora with the host government authorities as we continue to remain productive and effective additions to the global community that has made Dubai their second home.”

The topics will revolve around road safety, human trafficking, drugs, cybercrime and other programmes and initiatives by Dubai Police.

The Consulate earlier this month reiterated its call for Filipinos to not accept jobs offered to them on social media. Many Filipinos who took the bait ended up being illegally trafficked to the UAE.

As many as 2,085 of them were repatriated in 2018 through the Assistance-To-Nationals Section of the Philippine Consulate-General. The number was almost double the 2017 figures of 1,137.

A similar community initiative was organised by Dubai Police held last year at the consulate where police officials reminded Filipino victims of human trafficking that the “Police are your friend”. With this in mind, they should not hesitate reporting the traffickers to police so they could get justice.

Police then said most Filipino victims often refrain calling for help if their visas had expired for fear of getting apprehended. Police said victims are taken into shelters and are given protection and not treated as suspects.

Police also earlier said that the community could police themselves to ensure everyone’s safety.

What: Dubai Police Community Forum

When: August 3, Saturday, 10amto 12.30pm