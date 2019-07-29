Baby dies in villa fire Image Credit: Dubai police

Dubai: An eight-month-old girl died in a fire at a villa in Dubai on Sunday, police have confirmed.

The Emirati baby was inside the house in Al Barsha when the fire started at around 12pm.

Colonel Majid Sultan Al Suwaidi, deputy director of Al Barsha police station, said that the command room received a report of a fire in Al Barsha 3.

“Firefighters and police patrol went to the house as soon as the incident was reported,” said Al Suwaidi. “The fire was in the room where the baby was sleeping and she died due to the fire,” he added.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, visited the family of Hamid Al Khrosi, and offered his deepest condolences to the family over the death of their child.

Major General Al Merri inspected the house and forensic reports on the accident.