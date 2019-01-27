Abu Dhabi: Major General Fares Khalaf Al Mazroui, has been appointed the new Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police.
Maj Gen expressed his pride in the leadership’s confidence in appointing him as the Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police.
President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a decree recently to reconstitute the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, in which Maj Gen Al Mazroui was also appointed the new chief, replacing Maj Gen Mohammad Khalfan Al Rumaithi.
Maj Gen Al Mazroui said, “We derive our determination from the wise leadership’s determination, and we are inspired by the spirit of giving and perseverance, which is the motivation for us to make more efforts to keep our police force a modern, advanced and highly qualified service.”
He added: “We will remain faithful and dedicated soldiers. We will work with determination to strengthen security, security and safety of all, and to support the march of progress, prosperity and sustainable development in our dear homeland.”
“Serving the homeland is our concern and our constant goal,” he said in a police statement issued on Sunday.