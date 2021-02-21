Sharjah: Al Dhaid Municipality has seized an unlicensed feed factory and housing for workers in a farm located on Al Dhaid-Weshah road.
The municipality reported that its inspectors found four Asians, two of whom were in violation of residency laws, operated the packaging plant and looked after the distribution process.
Salem Saeed bin Khamis Al Tunaiji, Head of Operations Department in the Municipality, said that the inspection teams of the Operations, Public Health, Safety and Municipal Inspection and Engineering Departments in coordination with Al Dhaid Police Station, seized quantities of unknown-source feed that did not match the standards required for animal consumption. Mould was formed on them as a result of dampness and poor storage.
Unlicensed residence
Factory workers refilled them in bags with false information written out for an unlicensed fictitious company. Then they used to deliver them to the shops. The inspection team has also seized an unlicensed residence where the workers were staying.
He added that the seizure comes within the framework of the directives of Sharjah Executive Council to address the violations of farm owners who resort to illegal business practices that are detrimental to public security and public health.