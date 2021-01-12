Seha's Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal vaccine centre in the capital and the facility at the Al Ain Convention Centre – established within four days – can together handle 4,000 people every day, whereas the Dubai Parks and Resorts Field Hospital can accommodate 2,000 people per day. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s public health provider – the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) – is administering COVID-19 vaccines at 52 different locations, including three large vaccination centres that can accommodate 6,000 people between them.

The Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal centre in the capital and the facility at the Al Ain Convention Centre – established within four days – can together handle 4,000 people every day, whereas the Dubai Parks and Resorts Field Hospital can accommodate 2,000 people per day.

Seha facilities are delivering the Sinopharm China National Biotec Group’s Being Institute of Biological Products inactivate vaccine. Image Credit: Supplied

Seha is also delivering the vaccine at 35 clinics in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, six hospitals in Al Dhafra, one hospital in Al Ain, and 19 majalis in the emirate. In addition, it is vaccinating residents at its Dubai facilities at Mina Rashid and Khawaneej, as well as at industrial area screening centres.

Seha facilities are delivering the Sinopharm China National Biotec Group’s Being Institute of Biological Products inactivate vaccine. The vaccine was registered in the UAE on December 9, following Phase III clinical trials in Abu Dhabi overseen by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and the Abu Dhabi Department of Health (DoH). The trials showed 86 per cent vaccine efficacy against Sars-CoV-2.

Abu Dhabi’s Cruise Terminal facility, and the Al Ain Convention Centre, are each divided into two zones – one for each dose – with every zone including 24 vaccination stations. At the Parks and Resorts centre, there are 50 vaccination stations, along with a drive-through divide for men taking their second vaccine doses.

Vaccination procedure

Visitors to Seha’s COVID-19 vaccination centers and other SEHA facilities administering the vaccine will first register and then undergo a vital checkup, including blood pressure, height, weight, and temperature. Women will also be required to conduct a pregnancy test. Following the examination, visitors will undergo an assessment to confirm their eligibility, and sign a consent form, after which they will be given the first dose. After receiving the first dose, visitors will need to wait at the center for 15 minutes to conduct a post-vaccination evaluation. Once cleared, they will receive their appointment for the second dose, administered three to four weeks after the first dose.

