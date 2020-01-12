Abu Dhabi: As many as 540 workers’ disputes have been settled by the Abu Dhabi Labour Court’s mobile court bus, a statement from the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department said on Sunday.

The cases were resolved in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation as the bus visited the workers’ accommodations.

The court took all necessary legal measures to restrict claims, hear the cases and issue rulings on individual dues. Measures to facilitate visa transfers for workers changing jobs were also taken. Workers’ rights were addressed in a way that they did not require to revisit the court, the department said.

The Abu Dhabi Labour Court said the speedy dismissal of labour cases, especially for groups, entailed facilitating access to due entitlements. This, officials said, was a priority in the implementation of the directives of Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Head of the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi.

On September 18 last year, a mobile court solved 781 labour disputes in Abu Dhabi. Most of the cases involved pending dues, work transfers and issue of air tickets for those who wished to return home. A spokesperson said, “Clear and specific mechanisms should be adopted in coordination with concerned parties to ensure a speedy end to these disputes, giving workers their rights without delay.”

Similarly on September 7 last year, labour disputes of 320 workers were resolved in record time.

The court also lauded the efforts of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in preparing lists of workers who wished to move to new companies and confirm their residency status as per the laws of the country.

In the Year of Tolerance, the Abu Dhabi court carried out an awareness campaign to educate workers about the UAE’s labour laws and workers’ rights, and reached about 250,000 workers across the emirate.

To reach the maximum number of workers, it carried out workshops and addressed thousands of workers. The lectures were delivered in Arabic, English and Urdu, with pamphlets being distributed.

Why mobile court?

The mobile court service was launched in a double-decker bus by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department in 2014, as part of its efforts to improve judicial services in the emirate and reach workers’ accommodations to settle disputes on the spot. The vehicle is fully equipped to accommodate trials and has sitting areas for judges, prosecutors and clerks.