70 volunteers hand out 3,000 free face masks to workers and the stranded

ISC has provided over 15,000 meals to the needy since April 5 Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The India Social and Cultural Centre (ISC) in Abu Dhabi has distributed more than 15,000 meals and grocery packets over the last one month.

These have been distributed to those in need who are mostly among low income groups who have lost their jobs or been put under quarantine because of coronavirus.

More than 3,000 facemasks have been distributed for free, and apart from distributing meals since April 5, the ISC has also been helping people through a COVID-19 relief camp at its premises with doctors who provide psychological counselling.

Some 70 volunteers have been involved in distribution in and around the capital.

Yogish Prabhu, honorary president of the India Social and Cultural Centre in Abu Dhabi, said, “Many people who lost their jobs, or who came on visit visas searching for work were stranded due to flight disruptions and the lockdown back home in India.

“The centre started a relief campaign closely associated with Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and other registered Indian organisations in the capital to include distribution of food kits, basic medicines and other essentials.”

This was made possible with the help of well-wishers and members of the community.

An association with the Emirates Foundation, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Lulu Exchange, has also helped provide meals to more than 1,000 people a day.