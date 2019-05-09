Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: A total of 457,154 drivers benefited from the 25 per cent discount on their accumulated traffic fines under a special Dubai Police initiative for motorists launched on February 6 this year, an official said on Thursday.

The initiative, aimed at encouraging motorists to come clean of their offences, also witnessed a reduction in the number of deaths and traffic accidents on the roads.

Under the initiative, motorists who don’t commit traffic offences for three months (counted from February 6) benefit from a 25 per cent discount, while motorists who don’t commit traffic offences for six months (counted from February 6) get a 50 per cent discount on their accumulated traffic fines. Motorists who don’t commit traffic offences for nine months, however, will get a possible 75 per cent discount and motorists who don’t commit a traffic offence for one year will enjoy a 100 per cent discount on their accumulated fines.

“Our main goal of launching the initiative was to reduce deaths and injuries on the roads. The initiative was the key reason why the number of deaths reduced by 31 per cent this year. This drop never happened in the past,” said Major General Mohammad Saif Al Zafein, Assistant Commander-in-chief for Operations.

He said 20 people died in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 29 in the same period in 2018.

The initiative helped reduce traffic accidents from 48,247 during the first three months of 2018 to 43,947 during the same period this year.

“The initiative helped drivers get discounts on their traffic fines. Drivers will have a stronger motivation to follow traffic rules in order to get a discount on their earlier fines. Motorists who did not commit traffic offences for 12 months, starting February 6, could get a 100 per cent discount on their accumulated traffic fines,” he added.

Dubai Police said the initiative waived a total of 1,260,047 traffic offences. It also led to a 19 per cent reduction in vehicles impounded over traffic offences.

“People became more responsible while driving and followed traffic instructions which eased traffic in the city,” Maj Gen Al Zafein added.

Economic benefit

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of Traffic Department, said the initiative has economic benefits too as less motorists are injured or killed on the roads.

“Each person who dies on the roads costs the government about Dh6 million,” he said, adding that the reduction in the deaths so far this year had caused a saving of around Dh60 million to the government.

“Drivers who have followed the traffic laws in the last three months received text messages to inform them that they could enjoy the 25 per cent discount. The initiative is a source of joy for them,” Brig Al Mazroui added.

Register your car without paying traffic fines

Drivers can register their cars during the initiative without paying their Dubai traffic fines.

“Drivers can register their cars without paying the traffic fines issued by Dubai Police. Drivers can wait to pay their fines in order to enjoy the initiative. However they need to pay their fines from other emirates,” Brigadier Al Mazroui said.

The 100 per cent discount applies to all vehicles registered in Dubai, on condition that the driver abides by traffic laws and regulations and does not commit any violations for a full calendar year starting February 6.

Parking and Salik fines, however, are not included in the initiative, he said, as they are not traffic offences.

The discount will apply to the seizure of vehicles and traffic points too.

“The initiative only applies to individuals who own vehicles and does not apply to vehicles of private companies, rental offices and public or private transport companies,” Brig Al Mazroui said.