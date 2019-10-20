UAE marks one year before the biggest party on Earth begins in 2020

Crowd enjoying Al Jasmi concert. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: It's the biggest party on Earth, to be hosted by the UAE. And it's happening exactly a year from now, right here in Dubai.

Today (Sunday, October 2019) is the start of the 365-day countdown to the Expo 2020, a once-in-five-years mega event.

The countdown was marked in different emirates with simultaneous events, light-hearted fun and cultural shows.

Street performers lighted up the evening for the audiences gathered in the different venues — Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah.

Artists entertain guests at Expo 2020 One Year to Go celebrations at Burj Park in Dubai. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

In Dubai artists performed on the lawn and on stage for people gathered to witness the year-long lead to the October 20, 2020 opening of the Expo 2020. Events are different venues were simulcast on a big screen at the Burj Park, in the shadows of the Burj Khalifa.

Expo 2020 is expected to gather delegates from about 200 countries in a new, purpose-built venue in Dubai, known as the Dubai World Trade Centre-Jebel Ali.

For the UAE, Dubai in particular, it’s a defining moment. The Dubai edition is expected to be a party like no other, and the most popular World Fair since its inception, first hosted by London in 1851, in Hyde Park.

Dubai, in United Arab Emirates, won the right to host Expo 2020 in 2013 during a hotly-contested event in Paris.