They were forced by COVID-19 circumstances to stay in the country

Image Credit: WAM / Screengrab

Ras Al Khaimah: In coordination between the UAE and German governments, a total of 329 German tourists who were stranded in the UAE due to the current conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, were repatriated to their home country on Saturday through Ras Al Khaimah International Airport.

The move comes as part of the UAE’s strenuous efforts being made to counter the spread of COVID-19 and reduce its repercussions at the local and international levels.

It is also in line with the UAE’s tolerance and humanitarian approach.

The competent authorities at Ras Al-Khaimah International Airport conducted necessary checks for all passengers before departing the country, using the latest medical devices and equipment at the airport, and then two planes took off respectively at exactly 1pm and 2pm, local time.