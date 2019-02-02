DUBAI: Ministry of Community Development (MOCD) has issued 19,453 cards to people of determination until the end of 2018. The break-up is as follows: 11,811 for Emiratis, 7,642 for expats — 7,028 for females, 12,425 for males. The disability categories who are eligible for the card have been raised to 10 from the earlier six. Abu Dhabi topped the list with 4,790 people receiving the cards, followed by Al Ain (2,193), Dubai (4,161), Sharjah (3,917), Ras Al Khaimah (1,594), Ajman (1,320) and Um Al Qiwain (333) cards. The ministry will also issue 1,145 cards in Al Fujairah soon. The card offers customers a range of services including discounts from etisalat and du, free salik charges for most disabilities. Nol card is also provided with vehicle parking card. The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship allows all the categories of people of determination to renew their ID cards for free, receive discounts on airline flights, health insurance from the Ministry of Health & Prevention and health insurance from Sharjah University Hospital for all residents in Sharjah.