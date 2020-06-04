Dubai inmates taking the online exams Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: As many as 15 inmates at Dubai Central Jail started their final exams to get their school degrees for the academic year 2019-2020, an official said on Thursday.

Brigadier Ali Al Shammali, Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions at Dubai Police, said the 15 inmates were enrolled in the home schooling system and were taking Grade 7 to 11 exams. Grade 12 exams for inmates will be held later time this year.

“This year’s exams happen in the middle of exceptional circumstances due to COVID-19. To achieve the social distancing principle and to prevent the spread of the virus, we decided to conduct the exams online inside the jail,” Brig Al Shammali said.

Dubai Police opened the registration for home schooling for inmates in all grades in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Dubai Educational Zone.

“Dubai Police is keen to help inmates in integrating with society and support themselves after leaving prison. We provided many educational programmes and sessions for inmates. Our aim is to reform and rehabilitate the inmates to return to society,” said Brig Al Shammali.