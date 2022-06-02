Abu Dhabi: The UAE today announced that it has reached a major milestone in its National COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign, as 100 per cent of the eligible categories have been vaccinated.
This signals the success of the massive efforts of the National Vaccination Campaign’s roll-out made by the UAE government and health authorities, on the drive towards full recovery.
The success is attributed to providing vaccines to all community at public and private health centres in the country.
Providing booster vaccine shots and all kinds of the approved vaccines have also contributed to reaching the desire goal of immunising 100 per cent of the country’s population.
Hundred per cent of eligible categories have received both doses, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said on its Twitter account.