It is an exciting time to be at Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour.

Image Credit: Supplied

From 8 - 13 March, London Design Week 2020 will bring together masters of design, creating an unmissable dialogue between exhibitors and visitors in an arena that is as inspiring as it is influential.

Across six days, London Design Week 2020 at Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour will present new-season launches and share ideas and expertise on what it takes to be the best of the best. 120 showrooms and 600 international brands will unite to present a compelling vision of interior design excellence.

Reflecting a commitment to creativity and connection, a curated programme of more than 100 events will include workshops, talks, artisan demonstrations and discovery tours that dig deeper inside the stories behind the designs and provide opportunities to meet the people who shaped them. On the main stage, eminent names including Olga Polizzi and Beata Heuman will share their experiences at the acclaimed Conversations in Design series, while Grow Your Business talks will be aimed at those who want to take the next steps. Memorable installations and specially commissioned places to eat and drink will bring plenty of visual inspiration and showcase current design directions.

New collections for spring speak of a confident, thoughtful approach: exquisite materials, couture detailing and the dramatic use of colour, pattern and texture; all celebrating the importance of provenance, skill, craftsmanship and a move towards informed choices.

Adding another layer to the offering will be the magnificent Design Avenue which will play host to a raft of house guests, only in situ for the duration of the show. They will bring fresh perspectives and even more ways for visitors to encounter world-class talent.

Every year, Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour enriches the programme, broadening insights and specialist knowledge for both professionals and design enthusiasts to enjoy. A vital industry hub with an international standing, it is recognised as an authoritative voice of interior decoration.

Location: Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour, London SW10 0XE