With Eid Al Adha just around the corner, holiday operators and airlines are offering some of the best offers for travel this season. Here are the best countries you could visit this Eid and we’ve included combined flight and hotel deals for all of the destinations.

Mauritius

Mauritius boasts jungle-covered mountains, waterfalls and white sand beaches, coupled with a vibrant mix of Indian, French, Creole and Chinese cultural influences. Travellers can soak up the rays on the beautiful beaches and experience authentic Creole culture, music and dance through one of the lively country’s Sega shows.

Visa-free or visa on arrival for citizens most countries including India, Philippines, UAE; some countries require visa prior to travel Hotel+Flight deal Dh6,100 for a three-night stay and includes return flights, bed and breakfast Operator tajawal

Georgia

A popular destination for UAE residents in terms of visa requirements and ease of travel, take in Georgia in a luxury angle this Eid season. Located in the heart of Tbilisi, Hotel Ambasadori offers beautiful terraces, magnificent views, and comfortable rooms to its guests within easy reach of the historic sights of the Georgian capital.

Visa on arrival for UAE residents Hotel+Flight deal From Dh2,115 (includes a three-night stay with daily breakfast and return flights on flydubai) Operator dnata

Casablanca, Morocco

One of the top tourist attractions in this Moroccan city is the exquisite Hassan II Mosque, perched atop the Atlantic Ocean, with a see-through glass floor. Also not to be missed is some quality shopping at Marche Central for rare spices, vintage goods, and gorgeous fabrics.

Round-trip direct flights from Dubai start from AED 3898, per person, at Wego.co.ae

Armenia

The vibrant city of Yerevan, Armenia’s capital, is quickly becoming one of Asia’s hottest destinations thanks to its unique culture, ancient heritage and excellent food. ‘Culture vultures’ can wander through the city’s streets filled with grand Soviet-era architecture and explore the ancient Erebuni Fortress; an 8th century BC settlement which boasts a museum dedicated to the region’s history.

Visa required prior to travel for many countries Hotel+Flight deal From Dh2,375 (includes two nights in Yerevan, return flights, bed and breakfast and airport transfers) Operator tajawal

Salalah

Get ready for some wonderful rain in Salah, for Eid, this year. Because of the monsoon, there will be lots of beautiful waterfalls and nature escapes, like a hike at the Baobab forest or some flamingo spotting.

Round-trip direct flights from Dubai start from Dh945, per person and Hotel stays from Dh2,300 for 3 nights Operator Wego.co.ae

Kenya

Mombasa, Kenya’s oldest and second largest city, offers a mix of cultures for travellers to explore. From its unique blend of Indian, Arabian and African architecture, to the taste of the traditional Swahili street food, Mombasa will put travellers in the heart of Africa’s diverse culture. The pristine coastal city of Kenya offers a relaxing holiday for those seeking some rest and relaxation, while guests looking for a thrill can enjoy an action-packed safari.

Visa on arrival for most countries including India and Pakistan; confirm before booking Hotel+Flight deal From Dh3,320 (includes three nights in Mombasa, return flights, bed and breakfast and airport transfers) Operator tajawal

Azerbaijan

Book an Eid stay in Baku, famed for its medieval walled old city and historic richness. Stay in four or five-star hotels close to major attractions with direct flights in and out of the city over the Eid holidays.

Visa on arrival for UAE residents Hotel+Flight deal From Dh2,001 (includes a two-night stay with return flights on flydubai) Operator https://holidays.flydubai.com/

Lebanon

Beirut’s renowned cuisine, diverse history and natural landscapes makes for the perfect weekend getaway with friends. Guests looking to shop can head to the city’s Souq el Ahad to uncover the latest antiques, while those looking to sample the capital’s cuisine can head to the many restaurants located along the corniche in Raouche – also renowned for its alluring rock formations.

Visa is required for most countries Hotel+Flight deal From Dh2,900 (includes two nights in Beirut, return flights, bed and breakfast and airport transfers) Operator tajawal

Sri Lanka

Located only an hour away from the capital, Kalutara has golden beaches, adventurous water sports and an exotic cultural vibe to it. This Eid, stay at the Anantara Kalutara five-star resort which boasts a secluded beachfront setting on the picturesque southwest coast of Sri Lanka.

Visa on arrival is available for some countries Hotel+Flight deal From Dh2,810 (includes a three-night stay in the hotel’s premier, garden view room with daily breakfast as well as return flights on Sri Lankan Airlines) Operator dnata

Auckland, New Zealand

Hike up and down the scenic volcanic cones of One Tree hill and watch the boats go by at the famous Viaduct Harbour, in this "City of Sails”. If time permits, take a day-trip to Hobbiton and Waitomo Glowworm Caves.

Round-trip direct flights from Dubai start from Dh6,852 per person and hotels from Dh1,608 per couple for three nights Operator Wego.co.ae