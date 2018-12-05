A 30-minute drive north of Ubud, in the Keliki Valley, I find myself lounging on a teak deck stilted between frangipani trees and bamboo groves. The full panoply of nature surrounds me — sunbeams shoot through cascades of leaves, neon-blue butterflies prance by in trains of four or five, frogs ribbit, cicadas chirp, birds warble and trill. I can hear deep murmuring chants echoing across the valley from a nearby temple where villagers are calling out their daily prayers. The moment feels nothing short of magical. Bill Bensley, architect and designer of newly opened Capella Ubud, has taken enormous care to protect this idyllic environment as much as possible. Not a single tree was felled in the making of this tongue-in-cheek tented camp, 60 per cent of the always-smiling staff come from the local area, and the seductive interiors — intricate wood carvings, hand-painted fabrics, copper bathtubs — have all been sustainably sourced from across Indonesia. I immerse myself here for four nights, practising yoga, walking in nature and philosophising with Bodhi, the doe-eyed in-house healer, while dining on a delicious fusion of Indonesian and international cuisine — roasted cauliflower with yuzu and lime leaf, seared scallops with sweetcorn veloute. Since I visited, Capella Ubud has gone on to win the Best New Luxury Hotel award at Ultratravel’s ULTRAs, held in Dubai.