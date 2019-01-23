Few things boost the profile of a historical figure like a major cinematic biopic, and the release of ‘Mary Queen of Scots’ on January 17 in the UAE with Saoirse Ronan in the title role, and Margot Robbie as her cousin-nemesis Elizabeth I — is likely to revive interest in the 16th century’s most interesting (yet conflicted) monarch. Her story is easily traced at Linlithgow Palace, near Edinburgh, where she was born on Dec 8 1542 — and at Stirling Castle, where she was crowned barely a year later, on September 9 1543 — her father James V having died when she was six days old. Both sites make clear her relevance to the politics of the time.