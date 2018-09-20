1993 - Russian President Boris Yeltsin, in a dramatic bid to end a debilitating power struggle, declared the dissolution of the conservative parliament obstructing his market reforms. Parliament struck back swiftly, announcing it was stripping Yeltsin of his powers and appointing arch foe Alexander Rutskoi, the vice-president, as acting president. Russia’s Constitutional Court also ruled that Yeltsin had violated the constitution and could be impeached.

Other important events

1746 - French forces conquer Madras, India, after a brief siege.

1898 - Tzu-Hsi, dowager Empress of China, seizes power and revokes reforms.

1938 - A hurricane strikes parts of New York and New England, killing more than 600 people.

1949 - People’s Republic of China is proclaimed by its Communist leaders.

1982 - Amin Gemayel is elected President of Lebanon after his brother’s assassination.

2008 - South African President Thabo Mbeki resigns.

2013 - Al Shabab, a well organised terror group, attacks an upmarket mall in Nairobi, Kenya, killing 67 people.

2015 - Hind Abdul Aziz Al Owais becomes the first Emirati to be named senior adviser at the United Nations headquarters.