Dubai: When the ground beneath your feet shakes, what do you do?

1: Run for cover.

2: Find someone else to blame.

3: Learn to live with it and break some bad habits along the way.

When an AI-driven robot gets "trained" enough to completely write these lines you're reading now, what happens to human writers like me? This ridiculous idea — an AI-written story — is already happening, and would only improve in detail and depth over time.

They're markers of an unfolding revolution, tectonic shifts taking breakneck speeds, sometimes too fast for us to make sense of.

Get this: It took took about 10,000 years to go from writing to printing press. It took another 500 years from printing to email. So from email to artificial intelligence (AI), how much longer would it take?

The answer depends on another question: Which AI? If you drive using GPS, you're unconsciously already engaged in an AI-assisted human activity. An explainer like this writen by a cyborg may not be too far behind.

From that to full self-driving (no human driver) and the pervasiveness of robot-driven factories (machines that make machines), it’s already happening.

Impact of technology on jobs

Given these disruptions, our jobs and our comfort zones are about to reshaped, according to the “Jobs of Tomorrow” report published recently by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

I saw its impact close to home. In the 1990s, I assiduously leant printing techniques in university, but that thing has become irrelevant today.

Printing — movable types invented by Gutenberg in the 1400s and the Chinese, 600 years earlier — revolutionized knowledge. But for my children, from ages 6 to 12, who belong to the YouTube generation, words printed on dead trees is just a small distraction.

The digital revolution — the ability to train supercomputers to analyse, and act upon, massive amounts of data — is impacting various lines of profession, from stock trading and remittances to healthcare and engineering, to energy and transportation.

Do we need to be scared?

Given these changes, one is forced to ask:

Would future jobs take human interactions away? Do we ditch the so-called "soft skills"? What are the real demands of the jobs of tomorrow? What about technology-disruptive skills — do we all need to master them?

The answer to these 4 questions, it turns out, is a simple "No".

The WEF report strong states, thus: Demand for both "digital" and "human" factors is driving growth in the professions of the future.

It's helpful to know these factors, especially when we're tasked to guide young people towards a productive future life.

Besides, these change are really not all that bad.

But it's not a time to relax, either

They're a natural progression of human civilisation that took us from hunting-gathering to big-city dwelling. It stems from man’s awesome creativity and inventiveness — the ability to create new delightful things.

Key Takeaways:

Following are the key takeaways from the recent WEF jobs report, prepared by teams from LinkedIn, Coursera and Burning Glass Technologies:

1. HUMAN SKILLS WILL COMPLEMENT DIGITAL SKILLS

Human interaction will continue to play an important role in the new economy. What to expect? There will be a greater demand for "care economy" jobs, roles in marketing, sales and content production, as well as roles at the forefront of people and culture.

The future of work shows demand for a broad variety of skills that match these professional opportunities. These include both disruptive technical skills (think AI specialist or Analytics specialist) but also specialised industry skills and core business skills.

2. THE 4th INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION IS HERE, IGNORE IT AT YOUR OWN RISK

This era is marked by a complex digital economy, humans augmented by artificial intelligence, which can be roughly be classified into five "innovation platforms".

All four revolutions — the 1st (mechanical), 2nd (electrical), 3rd (internet) and (4th) digital — are driven by a confluence or "convergence" of inventions and technologies that impact our lives.

AI-driven battery electric vehicles will disrupt internal combustion engines (ICE) the way ICE vehicles disrupted horse-driven carriages.

Human genome sciences, powered by supercomputers, will disrupt healthcare in a way that's been never been done before: DNA sequencing is increasingly expected to help treat diseases, cure congenital conditions like paediatric blindness, and lead to longer lifespans.

4. KNOW WHERE THE JOBS OF TOMORROW WILL BE

Adoption of new technologies will give rise to greater demand for "green" economy jobs, roles at the forefront of the data and AI economy as well as new roles in engineering, cloud computing and product development.

133 million Number of jobs expected to be created by the Fourth Industrial Revolution, between 2018-2022, according to a 2018 'WEF Future of Jobs' report

For every job that disappears, more jobs are created. The WEF report gives a "baseline" estimate of 133 million new jobs to be created during the five-year period from 2018 to 2022.

Out of the 133 million baseline jobs, 6.1 million jobs are going to be in “emerging professions”, mostly to be created during the three-year period from 2020-2022, stated the WEF Report.

At current growth trends, 1.7 million new jobs will be created this year (2020). There will be 2.4 million new job opportunities by 2022, a 51% spike from 2020 levels.

75 million number of jobs expected to be displaced over the 2018–2022 period, according to a WEF study.

EMERGING PROFESSIONS Globally, the labour market transformation brought about by the Fourth Industrial Revolution is estimated to lead to the creation of 133 million new jobs and the simultaneous displacement of 75 million jobs over the 2018–2022 period.



Out of this total "job churn", the report estimates that in 2018, wholly new roles accounted for 16% of all jobs— a share that will rise to 27% by 2022.



Further, this net positive job outlook will be concentrated in a set of newly emerging professional clusters.

5. JOB CLUSTERS

The report outlines seven (7) "profession clusters" where the most in-demand jobs will emerge. These seven key professional clusters are emerging in tandem:

Care Economy (37%)

Sales, Marketing and Content (17%)

Data and AI (16%)

Engineering and Cloud Computing (12%)

Product development (8.1%)

People and Culture (8%)

Green professions (1.9%)

6. HUMAN INTERACTION WON'T GO AWAY

Human interaction won't go away. In fact, it will just increase with technology and longer life expectancies. People in care roles will account for the lion's share of new jobs, states the WEF report.

It's true that new technologies like AI economy — will have an estimated skills shortage of 50,000 people and cloud computing will create fresh jobs. But emerging professions also reflect the continuing importance of human interaction — giving rise to greater demand for care economy jobs; roles in marketing, sales and content production; as well as roles at the forefront of people and culture.

"Indeed, the future of work shows demand for a broad variety of skills that match these professional opportunities, inclusive of both disruptive technical skills but also specialized industry skills and core business skills," the report states.

7. HIGH-VOLUME JOBS

The roles with the highest rate of growth within high-volume jobs include:

Artificial Intelligence Specialists

Medical Transcriptionists

Data Scientists

Customer Success Specialists and Full Stack Engineers.

8. LOWER-VOLUME JOBS

Within lower-volume jobs, the highest growth is in:

Landfill Biogas Generation System Technicians

Social Media Assistants

Wind Turbine Service Technicians

Green Marketers

Growth Hackers (see Fact File)

WHAT ARE GROWTH HACKERS? Growth Hackers: The job of someone committed to helping entrepreneurs, business owners, and marketers grow their business or startup. They help you build your brand, reach your target audience, get leads and increase your revenue.

9. IN-DEMAND BUSINESS SKILLS

These are the core skill sets that won't go away. Reason: They remain in-demand skills that underwrite the high-tech, high-growth professions (Data and AI and Engineering and Cloud Computing). These skills sets can be divided into five distinct skills clusters:

Business Skills,

Specialized Industry Skills

General and Soft Skills

Tech Baseline Skills

Tech Disruptive Skills

'Re-skilling Revolution'

How do we make sense of these on-going and impending disruptions in the global jobs scene?

The WEF report calls for the creation of a “Reskilling Revolution” and new opportunities for as many as one billion people in the global labour market over the next 10 years.

If you don't put all those muscles and brain power to work, they will get bored, and probably make themselves busy taking the path of destruction, instead of creation.

Consider this: Social unrest is rising across much of the industrialised and emerging world.

Young people call for greater transparency, demanding for a better life, more accountability and greater over-all well-being. In a word: Happiness.