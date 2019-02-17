On the surface, GPT-2, as the model is called, works somewhat like a popular game one can play with the less advanced version of AI on any smartphone, accepting its word suggestions one after another to create sometimes surprising little stories. GPT-2, trained on a dataset of eight million human-curated web pages, writes text by predicting the next word based on all the previous ones in it. One needs to give GPT-2 a line or two to get it started on any subject at all, the training dataset, consisting of outbound links from the social network Reddit, is rich enough for that. “The model is chameleon-like — it adapts to the style and content of the conditioning text,” OpenAI researchers wrote in a blog post.