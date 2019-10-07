The part motorcycle, part hovercraft can lift off in 60 seconds and reach one metre high

The Lazareth Moto Volante is a 4-wheel tilting motorcycle, powered by a Maserati V8 engine that delivers 470 brake horse power (bhp). Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Visitors at the GITEX Technology Week were left astounded after Etisalat unveiled its flying motorcycle at the World Trade Centre.

On its official Twitter account, Etisalat on Monday announced: “With an 8-cylinder engine, four jet turbines, and in just 60 seconds, you can ride Lazareth Switch from driving mode to flight mode.”

GITEX Technology Week was inaugurated on Sunday and runs until October 10.

Lazareth LM847 is a 5G-powered 4-wheel tilting motorcycle, powered by a 5.2 litre Maserati V8 engine that delivers 470 brake horse power (bhp).

France’s BFM TV previously reported that the bike weighs 140 kg and makes about 240 kg of thrust in flight mode. The Lazareth team is expected to launch pre-orders during GITEX 2019 at a price tag of €496,000 (US $560,000).

The Moto Volante flying motorcycle, created by Ludovic Lazareth, combines 96,000-revolutions per minute (rpm) JetCat jet turbines and hydraulic actuators that take the vehicle off the road and into the air. Earlier reports also said that two extra jets can be added near the middle of the chassis to handle more weight.