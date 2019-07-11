Twitter's website gave users a blue screen that said 'something is technically wrong'

Woman on Twitter Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Twitter users worldwide reported issues using the site starting late Thursday.

Most Twitter users got a blue screen on the website which said: "Something is technically wrong."

There was also a message recognising the issue from Twitter saying: "Thanks for noticing­–we're going to fix it up and have things back to normal soon."

Down Detector, a site which logs major website issues, also has comments from users across the globe about the outage. The issues were reported starting at 10.46pm on Thursday, according to the website.

Some functionality returned at around 11.45pm.

A further message from Twitter said: "The outage was due to an internal configuration change, which we're now fixing.

"Some people may be able to access Twitter again and we're working to make sure Twitter is available to everyone as quickly as possible."

Twitter website during outage on Thursday Image Credit: Screengrab