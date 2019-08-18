What you need to know:
- See what made headlines this week - from Independence Day of India and Pakistan, to natural disasters around the world.
On social media, users discussed the ongoing #HongKong protests that have resulted in violence within the region and have disrupted flights. Pakistani and Indian residents celebrated their respective Independence Days on August 14 and 15. The destruction caused by the #KeralaFloods was discussed, along with the controversy surrounding Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra.
1.Hong Kong protests
The ongoing Hong Kong protests have escalated and are being followed by police retaliation. This week, protesters effectively shut it down with sit-ins that forced officials to take the extraordinary step of cancelling flights. Many international travellers were affected.
@M_H_Shaker1
#HongKong what a wonderful place! I hope all the problems to be solved and no one is harmed.
#Hongkongprotest
2. Pakistan Independence Day
Pakistani nationals around the world celebrated #PakistanNationalday and wished friends and family on the occasion.
@mahwashajaz_
Happy Independence Day, Pakistan. May we be free of hate, of poverty... disasters. May the future bring us the happiness and peace we have been dreaming of.#PakistanIndependenceDay
3. #AbhinandanVarthaman
As India celebrated #IndependenceDay on August 15, the country congratulated pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on receiving the Vir Chakra award, an Indian gallantry award presented for acts of bravery.
@arjunk26
Vir Chakra to be awarded to Wing Commander #AbhinandanVarthaman.. A salute to your bravery!
4. Natural disasters
Typhoon Lekima in China killed more than 40 people. The monsoons raged havoc in India and Pakistan, resulting in the loss of property and life. Users discussed climate change and the need to take action.
@PaulEDawson
Ecocide needs to become an international crime. To hold business leaders and people of significant public office to criminal account for not protecting people or mass damage or destruction of the ecosystem. #ActOnClimate #ClimateChange #KeepItInTheGround
5. Priyanka Chopra controversy
Indian actress Priyanka Chopra was accused of encouraging nuclear war between India and Pakistan, by a Pakistani woman during a public event in the US. Chopra’s response went viral and did not sit well with many people around the world.
@palenci00803218
“Don’t embarrass yourself” - the only person embarrassing themselves is you, Priyanka. #PriyankaChopra #disgrace.