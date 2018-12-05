Before they embarked on this adventure, a wise man sat the twins down and offered guidance as they readied for their journey through time. The sage said the future would thrive on pillars of trust, ethics, humanity, values and empathy. Technology is important but always subservient to these core values and life principles. Keeping these values in mind while observing the changes wrought by time, technology and the wonders of human advancement and progress, would allow the twins to find their way through the maze of future transformation, said the sage. Forget or ignore these values and the consequences could potentially be catastrophic. The sage emphasised how trust and ethics were requisites for compliance and governance to succeed. Believing in family values and having a moral compass, he said, would also allow the twins to appreciate the advances in science and genetics, from genetically-designed babies to biotech advances. Serious advances in artificial intelligence would be of no consequence if these were not balanced with ethics, empathy and new learning techniques, he added.