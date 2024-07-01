Sharjah: His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri decree to establish a Communication Technologies Free Zone in Kalba city.
The Sharjah Communication Technologies Free Zone (Comtech) will fall under the umbrella of the Sharjah Communication Technologies Authority (SCTA).
Under the decree, companies, institutions, individuals and employees in the free zone are exempt from taxes imposed in the emirate on their business activities within the zone for a renewable period of 50 years. Additionally, the free zone is exempt from all local taxes and fees, except consumption duties.
The SCTA was established earlier this month with the aim of enhancing Sharjah's position to be a global hub that attracts the telecommunications sector, future technology, communication technologies, and all forms of data centers.