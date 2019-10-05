Image Credit:

Dubai: Artificial intelligence and 5G, the ultra-high-speed mobile network currently being rolled out in the UAE and around the world, will be just two of the highlights of Gitex Technology Week, which starts on October 6 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Running until Oct. 10, the technology show, now in its 39th year, will also see a number of government announcements, company demonstrations, and well-known tech personalities talking about current events.

Running concurrently with Gitex Technology Week will be Gitex Future Stars, a conference that focuses on start-ups. The two shows this year will offer a combined programme, featuring over 250 industry insiders and experts on stage to discuss major trends.

Over 4,500 companies are expected to attend this year’s shows, with over 100,000 visitors from 140 countries.

Likely to dominate this year’s show will be information about 5G, which is expected to significantly impact both consumers and businesses as it becomes available. 5G can reach, in theory, speeds 100 times faster than 4G, the current technology. This will have an impact on everything from media to virtual reality to security. According to data from Ericsson, there will be 30 million 5G mobile subscriptions in the region by 2024.

Many of the biggest names in 5G, including Huawei and Ericsson, as well as UAE telecoms Etisalat and Du, will be exhibiting at the show.

On the government side, expect announcements from both Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Smart Dubai, the government office responsible for Dubai’s citywide smart transformation, is collaborating with 48 government, semi-government and private-sector entities in Dubai at Gitex Technology Week, with the various bodies taking part in the event.

Abu Dhabi Global Market, an international financial centre located in the UAE capital, will be playing a major role as part of Gitex Future Stars, focusing on multiple topics, such as funding for start-ups and FinTech. Along with ADGM, Hub71, a tech hub launched earlier this year in Abu Dhabi, will also be at the show.

Visitors at this week’s show can also see exhibitions on Virgin Hyperloop One, which offers electromagnetically levitated pods travelling through low-pressure tubes at speeds up to 760mph; listen to technology industry trailblazers, including Silicon Valley mavericks such as Theranos whistle-blower Tyler Shultz; rock-star CMOs such as Bozoma Saint John; and AI pioneers like Dr Ben Goertzel.