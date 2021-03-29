Image Credit: Supplied

Porsche has launched the fourth variant of its first all-electric sports saloon, expanding the existing range comprising the Taycan Turbo S, Taycan Turbo and Taycan 4S. The new entry-level model features rear-wheel drive and is available with two battery sizes. The standard Performance Battery delivers up to 408 PS (300 kW) in overboost mode with Launch Control, whereas the optional Performance Battery Plus increases to an output of up to 476 PS (350 kW).

The new Taycan features impressive acceleration, tractive power typical for sports cars and outstanding continuously available power. The permanently excited synchronous motor on the rear axle has an active length of 130 millimetres, identical to the one fitted to the Taycan 4S. The pulse-controlled inverter on the rear axle operates at up to 600 amps.

The drivetrain architecture also includes a two-speed transmission. With a Cd value of 0.22 the vehicle’s aerodynamics make a significant contribution to the low energy consumption and therefore the long driving range. Maximum recuperation power is 265 kW.

Image Credit: Supplied

A single-deck Performance Battery with a gross capacity of 79.2 kWh is fitted as standard and the two-deck Performance Battery Plus with a gross capacity of 93.4 kWh is available as an option. The Range, in accordance to WLTP, is up to 431 or up to 484 kilometres respectively.

The Taycan accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds and delivers a top speed of 230 km/h in both configurations. The maximum charging capacity is up to 225 kW with the standard Performance Battery or up to 270 kW when equipped with the Performance Battery Plus. Both batteries can be charged from five to 80 per cent state of charge in 22.5 minutes under ideal conditions.

From the front, the electric sports car looks particularly low and wide with highly contoured wings. Its silhouette is shaped by its sporty roof line sloping downward to the rear with highly sculpted side sections. The sleek cabin, the strikingly drawn-in C-pillars and the pronounced shoulders of its wings result in an emphasised rear, typical for Porsche. These features are complemented by innovative elements such as the glass-look lettering for the Porsche logo in the rear light bar.

Distinguishing features of the Taycan within its model line include aerodynamically optimised 19-inch Taycan Aero wheels and black anodised brake callipers. The front apron, side sills and rear diffuser in black are the same as those on the Taycan 4S. LED headlights are fitted as standard.

The free-standing curved instrument cluster forms the highest point on the dashboard. This places a clear focus on the driver axis. Further elements include a central 10.9-inch infotainment display and an optional display for the front passenger. The Taycan comes with a partial leather interior as standard and front comfort seats with eight-way electrical adjustment. It features two luggage compartments: 84 litres at the front, and up to 407 litres at the rear. It is also the first Porsche model available with a leather-free interior. Made from innovative recycled materials it highlights the sustainable concept of the electric sports car.

Porsche uses a centrally networked control system for the Taycan chassis. The integrated Porsche 4D Chassis Control analyses and synchronises all chassis systems in real time. Both the standard steel-spring suspension and optional adaptive air suspension with three-chamber technology are supplemented by the Porsche Active Suspension Management electronic damper control system.