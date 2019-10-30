Gulf News tabloid! picks the hottest shows on streaming platforms that have our attention

Raising Dion Image Credit: Netflix

It has been a month where some of the biggest shows of the year have dropped, even as some of the most anticipated ones have failed to hit the mark.

While the Shah Rukh Khan-produced ‘The Bard of Blood’ had all Netflix fans excited ahead of its release, the spy thriller, starring Emraan Hashmi, failed to hit the mark, especially compared to ‘The Family Man’, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The Manoj Bajpayee action drama resonated with viewers, largely due to the crisp dialogue and the impressive screen presence by its leading man.

Elsewhere, shows such as ‘Raising Dion’ had the supernatural fans cheering for the diverse cast of this Netflix show, where a single mother struggles to hide her young son’s superpowers to protect him from exploitation.