Dubai: Oppo has announced the appointment of Ethan Xue as its new President in the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The announcement comes as Andy Shi, outgoing President of Oppo MEA, assumes his new role as Senior Director of Global Product Marketing at Oppo Headquarters in China, where he will oversee Oppo’s product lines, including smartphones and IoT, on a global level.

Andy Shi, outgoing President of Oppo MEA, said, “Ethan’s proven track record and customer-centric leadership make him ideal for this role. We believe his expertise and broad experience will play a fundamental role in driving Oppo’s growth strategy and cementing its footprint further in the region.”

Ethan joined Oppo in 2012, where he worked with the team to oversee Chinese market. He was subsequently promoted to lead Oppo’s training division, before he became responsible for marketing Oppo products in China. This helped Oppo to maintain its position as one of the top two brands in China. In his new role, Xue will take responsibility for leading product, marketing and sales across the region, guiding strategies and adding impetus to the further development of Oppo in MEA.