A lot of media hype has contributed to the amplification of the artificial intelligence bubble, which has driven all products claim connections to it... and even those that have no relation to it.

Most products may have something simple embedded in them such as capabilities related to machine learning, or visual, voice or writing recognition features. It could take the form of chatbots, and then everyone starts shouting about their AI features, just to market and sell to nonspecialists. Some of them may say that these tasks are categorized within AI.

That’s true, but they are not often “intelligent”. Systems with AI are supposed to come up with something new and understand what’s going on around them. As for merely noticing variables or even answering inquiries, which are often incorrect answers, it is not AI in any meaningful way. We can call it “artificially trained machines or systems”, and then we ask for a disclosure of what tasks the machine or system has been trained in.

Let’s look at an example of an integrated AI like Google Assistant, which knows which room you are in and controls the devices in that room when giving orders such as turn on the TV, switch off the lights, change the temperature or complete the conversation. It can also understand two different orders at once, such as telling it to turn off the lights and reduce the temperature in one order.

The greatest thing is that the assistant understands several formulations and human dialogue.

Get tuned in

Podcasts began to spread slowly in the Arab world, but can develop into something hugely beneficial. In brief, the podcast and videocast are specialized programmes that individuals record and display within YouTube videos or SoundCloud audios. The latter can be provided by adding the audio channel in the podcast apps from Apple, Google, and others so that new episodes are available. Once they are uploaded to SoundCloud or any other site for audios, it may be hosted on your site as well.

The episodes are usually between 15 minutes to 2 hours, or more. It is preferable to listen to them in cars and during exercise or sitting in a cafe. The specializations are limitless, as the videocast and podcast may be technical, such as Q&A technology on YouTube, and other specializations like sports, agriculture, health, economic, scientific or educational.

Go the remote way

The principles of micro-, macro-, comprehensive-, or deep views are best achieved when mixing remote and close-up work routinely every week, encouraging work teams to look for more knowledge and details. This is quite noticeable after the great pandemic experience. When applied at institutions, it gives them dynamism and flexibility and raises the overall productivity of employees multi-fold.

Mind the connection

The prices of connected cameras have become affordable. They have features such as recording only when movement occurs or when there is noise. They come with the ability to send notifications and connect to the wireless home network in addition to featuring night photography.

In some categories, it has come with the possibility of night-colored photography even with the least possible lighting, as well as a feature to talk from both sides, which means you can talk directly to anyone in front of the camera and, of course, hear him.

Some versions support charging through solar energy, and even using a connection through the data chip. One of the things that distinguish between companies is the storage space - whether it is a cloud, a memory card, or a local server. Other deciding factors relate to the mechanism of usage through apps, their strength and performance, and the link with smart assistants from Google and Amazon. Among the best brands are EZVIZ, Arlo, Nest and Ring.

Check the ‘Mesh’

Many web users have been frustrated by the dilemma of covering their entire home with a wireless network. Some have bought new devices every three months, but with little benefit. The only practical solution for coverage is to use the “mesh network technology”.

This way, you can use several smaller devices, often sold three to a box. Distribute these pieces around the home and control them through an app while maintaining the distances between them. They should be kept close in the form of a sequence if the interconnection is wireless. But if not and is done through network wires, you can place the additional devices wherever you want.

You can then move around the home because the network is one and the coverage is full. In general, you can install up to 12 pieces in a single network. Among the best products is tp-link Deco.

Those news apps

The majority of news apps do not care about quality, so they present news from all sources and not bothering to separate wheat from chaff or light from darkness. Some claim neutrality but hide vile messaging within their content. We must be careful with these apps. Among the secure ones are the local newspaper apps, the one from NewsConnects, and others.

Put the drones on

The use of a drone is proceeding and come with considerable diversity in terms of their usefulness. We can apply it for border monitoring, follow livestock, inspect agricultural areas, traffic and fire accidents, as well as monitor protected areas and delivery goods. The drone usage needs legislation, controls, and cooperation between producers and legislators in imposing rules in flight-free areas.

Plus, there should be authorisation for the sale of these models supplied with maps and criminalizing the sale and purchase of any drone that does not subscribe to ensuring safety and security. Everyone should be aware that their misuse is extremely dangerous, especially over vital locations.