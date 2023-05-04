The White House is hosting its first AI meeting with the CEOs of Google, Microsoft, Anthropic and OpenAI, as the Biden administration unveils a plan to promote responsible AI development as Washington wrestles with the burgeoning technology.

The White House is convening the executives after President Biden warned that companies have a responsibility to make sure artificial intelligence products are safe before they're released. Administration officials in attendance, including Vice President Harris, plan to reiterate this message to the executives during Thursday's meeting, according to a senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the White House's plans.

On Thursday morning, the administration also announced a new investment in "trustworthy" AI alongside voluntary commitments from major tech companies to participate in a public assessment of their AI systems at an upcoming cybersecurity conference. The Office of Management and Budget will also release draft guidance of ways federal agencies should use AI systems.

The meeting comes as Washington policymakers increasingly contend with the threats and risks posed by artificial intelligence, after the overnight success of ChatGPT ushered in a technological boom. The administration official warned of a "broad set of risks that need to be grappled with" that could affect democratic institutions, Americans' jobs and civil rights.

"As new tools hit the market, the extraordinary opportunities that AI presents are coming more into focus," the official said. "But as is true with all technologies, we know there are some serious risks."

The Biden administration's investment in responsible AI research and development is a $140 million grant, which will increase the number of national AI research institutes. These institutes are focused on advancing artificial intelligence research in areas ranging from public health to cybersecurity. The investment is just a fraction of the billions that private sector companies are pouring into advancing the technology. Microsoft previously invested $10 billion in OpenAI.

Policymakers are increasingly attempting to keep pace with a new AI arms race that has accelerated the deployment of AI systems at major tech companies. Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina M. Khan on Wednesday outlined ways the FTC could regulate AI in an op-ed. Last week, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) met with Twitter owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk to discuss his proposal for AI legislation, which has not yet been publicly released.