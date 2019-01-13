At the inauguration, Abdul Rahman Falaknaz, Chairman of the International Expo-Consults, said, “For the past two decades, we have strived to promote the large format printing and signage industry in this region. We have partnered with almost every brand from all over, be it big or small, to ensure that the regional market is just as competitive as the rest of the world. We are proud of what the show has become and our contribution to the growth of the industry. Moving forward, we are committed to adapt to the evolving needs of the end customers and will ensure that SGI Dubai will remain as respected and relevant to the local industry as it is today”.