How has hybrid cloud evolved over the years, how is NetApp helping in cloud adoption for enterprises in the region?

Hybrid cloud is clearly becoming and will continue to be the default configuration for most organisations, combining growing public cloud usage, including off-premises hosting, with existing on-premises workloads. Organisations will continue to keep workloads on premises for the foreseeable future, but increasingly recognise the importance of being able to integrate them with cloud workloads.

Cloud will not be an either/or choice for most organisations for many years, and as a result, there has been significant growth in commitment to a hybrid cloud strategy. However, the majority of organisations still view on-premises as important. Organisations may be early in their cloud journey and still deciding what migration to the cloud will look like for their enterprise, or they may have already begun development and design. Either way, the journey is not finished.

NetApp’s hybrid cloud offering is founded on innovative solutions, management simplicity, and consumption flexibility with teams of specialists and trusted partners to help businesses at every step of the digital transformation journey. Hybrid cloud and its impact on businesses is fast-tracking growth by modernising data management and optimising workloads.

NetApp gives customers the freedom to manage applications and data everywhere across hybrid multicloud environments. Our data management and storage solutions integrate with the world’s leading cloud providers, giving businesses one consistent environment, unified data services, and centralised management that enables visibility both on premises and in the cloud.

Over the past year, NetApp announced several innovations that lay out a ground-breaking roadmap for the future of hybrid cloud, and the impact on our customers and partners is huge. NetApp is all in for hybrid cloud, intensifying partnerships with hyperscalers and bringing more value to our partners for the long run.

What is NetApp showcasing at this Gitex Global 2022?

NetApp will focus on the key areas of Cloud, Artificial Intelligence, security, channel and sustainability. We are empowering customers to rethink the future, embrace cloud, and get the most out of their data with a foundation to store, manage, and protect it anywhere.

Central to our focus at Gitex will be our cloud solutions and our partnerships with the world’s leading cloud providers — AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud — they collaborate with NetApp to deliver native solutions in their clouds.

We also have a strong emphasis on the NetApp Data Fabric — a powerful architecture that standardises data management practices and practicalities across cloud, on premises, and edge devices. NetApp is also helping organisations achieve the promise of AI with simplicity for data services that span edge, core, and cloud. NetApp ONTAP AI is powered by NVIDIA DGX systems and NetApp cloud-connected all-flash storage and allows businesses to fully realise the promise of AI and deep learning.