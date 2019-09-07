Reports also suggest that the phones would have an in-display fingerprint sensor

A leaked image of Google's Pixel 4 smartphone. Image Credit: Supplied

San Francisco: The upcoming Google Pixel smartphones -- Pixel 4 and 4 XL -- would feature a new Motion Mode for action scenes, an enhanced Night Sight feature and would offer 8x zoom, reports suggest.

Search engine giant Google is expected to refresh its Pixel series with the launch of the two smartphones late in October.

The new Motion Mode is said to allow users to capture high-quality action shots with moving subjects in the foreground and blurry backgrounds, The Verge reported on Friday.

The Night Sight feature would include speed-related enhancements, allowing the phone to take better pictures at night.

For 8x zoom, it is unclear whether the camera would feature optical zoom or a combination of both optical and digital.

Google Pixel 4 is expected to sport a 5.7-inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The larger Pixel 4 XL will have a 6.3-inch OLED display with Quad HD+ resolution and the same 90Hz refresh rate.

According to reports, the Pixel 4 device would come with a square camera module at the back which would house a dual rear camera setup while until now all Pixel models only had a single camera sensor at the back.