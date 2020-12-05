Gitex unites global technology elite

Gitex will serve as an umbrella for the region’s leading technology shows, including Gitex Future Stars, the region’s largest tech startup event; GISEC, the region’s most renowned cybersecurity conference and exhibition; Future Blockchain Summit, the leading platform for the transformative technology, as well as the inaugural edition of Marketing Mania, the new platform for brand marketers.



The world’s technology giants will have a presence at Gitex, including Microsoft, Dell Technologies, du, Etisalat, Lenovo, Honeywell, IBM, Red Hat, Avaya and Huawei – revealing the most relevant and strategic technological innovations in artificial intelligence, 5G, future mobility, security and Blockchain among others.



The event will host over 200 of the world’s most influential technology investors, including EBAN (Belgium), MODUS Capital (USA), 500 Startups (Egypt) and MENA Tech Fund (United Kingdom), while for the first time, Israel will bring 40 exhibiting companies across big tech, startups, cybersecurity, telecoms and mobility.



Gitex will also showcase the technological progress of a range of UAE Government entities who are leading the country’s digital economy transformation, including Smart Dubai, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, the Abu Dhabi Government, Dubai Police and Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority. In addition, the event will feature the presence of Ajman Government, the Fujairah Government and Ministry of Interior KSA.

