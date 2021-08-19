You can now get your hands on a foldable phoner for as little as Dh158/month

The Samsung Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are now on pre-order in the UAE Image Credit: Supplied

A week ago, Samsung announced their two latest foldable smartphones, namely the Z Flip 3 and the Z Fold 3. Now in their third iterations, both folding phones show quite a bit of mature technology and have become more affordbale for the average consumer.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Here's a first look at everything new in the Samsung Z Fold 3 GNTECH Youtube

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 boasts a more durable design, under-display camera technology, S Pen support and a suite of new software features. This year’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 sports Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection all across the board. Its outside hinge is made from ‘Armor Aluminium’, a material that Samsung claims to be the strongest on any smartphone. On the inside, there is a reinforcing layer which provides 80 per-cent better durability. Above all though, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 finally comes with IPX8 water resistance.

The body on the Samsung Z Fold 3 is curvier and much more comfortable in the hand. The Z Fold 3 is now thinner at 6.4mm and it is also lighter at 271g. There is a 7.6-inch WXGA+ 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2x Infinity Flex display on the inside with a 6.2-inch HD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED Infinity-O cover display sporting a 10MP selfie camera. The back sees a triple 12MP camera setup.

With no Galaxy Note smartphone this year, the S Pen is now also a staple feature of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. You can either opt for the S Pen Note Edition or the S Pen Pro. Other software features on top of the Android 11 and One UI experience include improvements to Samsung’s Drag and Split and a new addition to force applications in split-screen mode.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is currently on pre-order in the UAE (until 9th September 2021) with a limited time offer giving you free gifts up to Dh1,603 and installment options as low as Dh283/month. These offers are available on the Samsung website as well as through Etisalat.

Samsung Z Flip 3

Here's a first look at everything new in the Z Flip 3 GNTECH Youtube

The first obvious thing on the Z Flip 3 is the new outter display. 4 times larger than the previous generation Z Flip, the Z Flip 3 comes with an outer 1.9-inch Super AMOLED Display. The display comes with a whole lot of interactivity including new Cover Screen widgets to check your mail, or the weather, monitor their daily step count or control music.

Once you open up the phone, the first thing in front of you is the 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display(22:9) 120Hz Infinity Flex Display.The Z Flip 3 runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip with 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of storage. With Android 11 and One UI 2.1, the Z Flip 3 internally is really an extension of what we saw last year. We even have Flex Mode which allows you to use the phone with a split screen on the same app. For example, apps such as YouTube where you can watch the content above and interact in the comments below.

As far as cameras are concerned, we’ve got the same dual 12MP camera setup on the back with a wide and ultra-wide sensor. Unlike the Z Fold 3, the Z Flip 3 retains a normal selfie punch hole 10MP camera.