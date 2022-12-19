Dubai: After a successful 2022, consumer technology brand Honor aims to shift its focus to develop a comprehensive portfolio catering to different price ranges. The company said it has managed to reshape its image from a tech brand focusing on the youth market to a global provider of smart devices, after its separation from parent brand Huawei.
These announcements were made as part of Honor’s end-of-year recap, issued on Sunday, December 19. “The return of Google Mobile Services to Honor’s smartphones made a huge difference in the global markets, and it was clear that Honor is set to make a huge comeback,” the company said in a press release.
Mafeijian, the GCC Country Manager of Honor Device Co, Ltd, said, “Previously, Honor was a tech brand for global youth. Today, we aim to become a leading global provider of smart devices. To achieve this, we are upgrading our product portfolio and internal operations to offer products specifically designed for high-end and general users. We aim to have a comprehensive portfolio catering to different price ranges.”
In 2021, Honor launched Honor 50 in more than 40 markets and began 2022 with the debut of its first foldable flagship Magic V in China. This year, the company also introduced the flagship Honor Magic Series. Moving forward, the brand has a vision of openness, collaboration, and contribution to a connected future said Mafeijian.
The brand has developed strategic collaborations with global supply chain partners and established over 30 partnerships with leading suppliers, including AMD, BOE, Qualcomm, Micron, Microsoft, MediaTek, SK Hynix, Samsung, etc.
During Q3 2022, Honor took the IFA convention stage for the first time since its independence and won 35 awards. Honor 70 won 21 awards in various categories, including the Eisa Best Buy Smartphone 2022-23 award. Additionally, the brand received strong industry recognition with its first global flagship launch at MWC 2022.