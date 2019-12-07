Company is investigating the issue and a fix is planned in future software updates

The new 16-inch Macbook Pro Image Credit: Apple

San Francisco: Apple is investigating a popping sound issue with the new 16-inch MacBook Pro and says a fix is coming, in the form of a software update.

A number of users have reported hearing "popping" or "clicking" sounds from the 16-inch MacBook Pro's speakers since the new laptop launched in November, with customers detailing the problem in an Apple Support pages forum entry, on YouTube across social media platforms, AppleInsider reported on Friday.

Apple has now shared the following memo with Apple Authorized Service Providers, saying it's a software issue and a fix is coming:

If a customer hears a popping sound when playback is stopped on their MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019)

When using Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro X, QuickTime Player, Music, Movies, or other applications to play audio, users may hear a pop come from the speakers after playback has ended. Apple is investigating the issue. A fix is planned in future software updates.